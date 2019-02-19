Armed Robbery 2.19.2019

An armed robbery and attempted carjacking last night near Avila beach. The sheriff’s department received a 911 call to the parking lot at Cave Landing road, known as Pirates Cove. The victim said two men came up to his drivers car window, pulled a gun and threatened him. He drove off and called 911.

The two suspects then confronted another victim in a second vehicle. The suspects took personal property from that victim and tried, unsuccessfully, to take the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the area on foot.

Deputies located the suspects, who tried to run away from them. The CHP helicopter helped locate them. Two suspects were apprehended and taken into custody. They’re identified as 20-year-old Brayan Arellano and an unidentified 17-year-old Hispanic juvenile, both from Santa Maria. They were booked on charges of armed robbery, attempted carjacking, making terrorist threats and conspiracy. Arellano was booked in the county jail. The unidentified young Hispanic male at the juvenile services center.