Armed Robbery in SLO 12.16.2021

San Luis Obispo police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday night at Laurel Lane Liquor Store. The robbery occurred around 8:15 in the evening.

The suspect demanded cash from the register and then fled.

He is described as ad adult Hispanic man, about six feet tall with a large build.

He was wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers hat, a black gator face mask, black puffy jacket, a black-and-white striped shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Luis Obispo police.