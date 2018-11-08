Arrest At Paso Robles High School 11.08.2018

Details are sketchy, but a Paso Robles high school student was arrested and taken to the Paso Robles police department after brutally assaulting another student in a boys restroom on campus yesterday.

School district officials are not releasing information, but KPRL has learned that the aggressor was taken to the Paso Robles police station by the campus SRO police officer. The school district hired a Director of Culture and Climate to address violence at the high school. She is paid about $185 thousand dollars a year. No word if she played any role in the arrest of that student at the high school accused of brutally assaulting another student in a boys restroom yesterday.