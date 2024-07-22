Arrest For Stolen Vehicle Made in Paso Robles 7.22.2024

Stolen Vehicle Arrest 7-19-24

On Friday last week, the Paso Robles police department located an occupied vehicle at a gas station on the 1200 block of 24th street at around 12:30 pm.

A release by the department says the vehicle was occupied by Nicole Clark and Elmer Guerrero, who were both taken into custody during an investigation of the vehicle.

Police discovered Guerrero had several warrants for his arrest, and Clark had a warrant for her arrest for grand theft of a vehicle.

The release also says police found around 13.4 grams of suspected fentanyl, as well as signs of drug sales and paraphernalia.

Both suspects were booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.