Arrest in San Luis 09.09.2022

Two people arrested in San Luis after their car alarm attracted the attention of police.

A 22-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were parked on Calle Joaquin, near some motels off Los Osos Valley road near 101 when their car alarm went off Saturday night.

Officers searched the two occupants and the car. They found fentanyl, methamphetamine, cash, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia. Kevin McElearney had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Gloria Flores was arrested on several drug charges.

Both booked at the county jail.