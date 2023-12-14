Arrest Made in SLO For Bank Skimmer 12.14.2023

The city of San Luis Obispo’s police department recently made an arrest regarding the presence of ATM skimmers in the city.

The department says multiple cities in the county have had skimmer reports across different banks, and in response, a task force of local law enforcement agencies actively conducted surveillance operations in multiple affected locations.

The department says late last week, investigators located a skimmer at the Bank of America at 1102 Higuera, and at 6:45 am, a male subject was seen actively removing the skimmer device to retrieve its harvested information. The police department then arrested the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Doru Marius Parvu.

He is currently being held at the San Luis Obispo county jail for 2 misdemeanors, and felony identity theft.