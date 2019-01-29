Arroyo Grande Man 01.29.2019

An Arroyo Grande man pleads guilty to attempted murder. Alberto Isaac Gonzalez-Penaloza will spend 22 years in state prison before he’s eligible for parole.

The 27-year-old man allegedly attacked two women with knives and a shotgun on remote property near Lopez lake back in 2017. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found two victims, one with a knife still stuck in her neck. Deputies dispatched the women to nearby hospitals and searched for the culprit using dogs, a swat team, an armored vehicle and a CHP helicopter. They found Gonzalez-Penaloza two hours later. He was reportedly dehydrated and delusional. He will be sentenced May first.