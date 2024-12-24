Arroyo Grande Man Arrested For a Felony Hit-And-Run 12.24.2024

The San Luis Obispo police department have arrested 61-year-old Todd Nelson of Arroyo Grande in connection with a felony hit-and-run incident last week.

On December 20th, police received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near the 50 block of Chorro street. A 24-year-old San Luis Obispo woman who suffered significant injuries was found by police lying near parked vehicles, saying she was struck by a passing vehicle that did not stop.

Following an investigation into the make and model of the suspect vehicle, San Luis Obispo police and the county sheriff’s office identified the driver as Todd Nelson, who was later arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.