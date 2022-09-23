Arroyo Grande Vacation Rentals 09.23.2022

Speaking of vacation rentals, the city of Arroyo Grande tightens rules on short term vacation rentals. Throughout California, many communities have restricted vacation rentals, particularly in residential zones. It generally takes a few bad experiences to awaken city leaders.

In Orinda, five people were shot to death at a Halloween party at an Airbnb rental. That led to a city-wide ban on non-hosted short term rentals. Orinda has also increased restrictions on hosted short term rentals.

Recently, the Arroyo Grande city council votes unanimously to tighten its vacation rental ordinance. They’ve capped the rental permits available at 90. That’s down from the original restriction set at 120.

In Paso Robles, there are about 350 short term rentals, many of them in residential zoning.