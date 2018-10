Officials finally identify an Arroyo Grande woman killed last week in the crash of her motorcycle in Nipomo.

49-year-old Vonna York died Thursday night from injuries after her Harley Davidson left the road in Nipomo and she crashed into a tree.

Her Harley-Davidson motorcycle came to rest against a stone wall. York was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria where she died from her injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.