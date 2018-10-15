Assault 10.15.2018

A twenty one year old Cal Poly student who was going door-to-door canvassing for a congressional candidate was allegedly assaulted by a resident on Bel Air place in Paso Robles.

The resident opened the door, and when Isaac Schick said he was conducing a poll on behalf of Justin Fareed, the man went ballistic. He began screaming and cursing. After he struck Schick in the back, Schick pulled out his phone and began recording.

Schick reported the alleged assault to the Paso Robles police department. An investigation is underway.

Cal Coast Times first reported the story. A photo of the confrontation is on the Cal Coast Times website.