Assault In Paso Robles 10.19.2018

The Paso Robles police department is recommending a misdemeanor charge of assault be filed against man who struck and berated a Cal Poly student who was going door to door encouraging people to vote for his candidate, Justin Fareed.

When Isaac Schick went to one home in Paso Robles, the resident assaulted him. As he left the house, Isaac began recording the man’s profane outbursts on his cell phone. The district attorney is now reviewing the case. They’ll determine if charges will be filed.

Congressman Salud Carbajal says, “This type of behavior was absolutely unacceptable.”

Justin Fareed, who is challenging Carbajal in the 24th district, agrees. He says, “As a society, we often express concern that millennials aren’t involved enough in our civic process. Isaac took the time to study the issues and become involved. It’s sad and discouraging that this is the response he gets for his efforts.”