Assemblyman Cunningham Challenger 11.08.2019

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham has a challenger in his bid to win reelection in November.

Morro Bay city councilwoman Dawn Addis announces her intent to challenge the republican assemblyman. Addis is a progressive political activist. She is co-founder of Women’s March SLO.

Addis made her announcement yesterday at a meeting of the San Luis Obispo county progressives in San Luis Obispo. Addis is an English language teacher in the San Luis coastal unified school district. She was elected to Morro Bay city council in November of last year.