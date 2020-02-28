Assistance League of SLO 2.28.2020

This weekend, the Assistance League of San Luis Obispo county will conduct its final Free Clothing and School Supplies Giveaway at Kohl’s in Paso Robles.

Charlene Ables and Helen Peterson talked to the school board Tuesday night about their contribution to the community. The Assistance League raises money by operating a thrift store in San Luis Obispo. They do not buy clothes with public funds. If it offends you that they buy clothes and school supplies for kids in need, you don’t have to give them money. They do not use tax money.

If you’d like to get involved contact the Assistance League. The county wide organization has a thrift store in San Luis Obispo near Wells Fargo bank at Marsh and Broad streets.