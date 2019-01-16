Atascadero 01.16.2019

In Atascadero, work is underway to build a new development in downtown. La Plaza is going up on El Camino Real between Entrada and West Mall. It’s directly across El Camino from the sunken gardens.

Developer Mike Zappas has built several apartment complexes in the Atascadero community. His properties are known for his investment of time and money to make the living space safe and friendly. For instance, at one apartment, he invited first responders to come in and give an demonstration on fire safety to those who lived in the apartment complex.

The La Plaza development will include retail, office and residential spaces on two properties. It is expected to be completed by early next year. Right now, they’re removing old buildings at the site. An old beauty supply shop was demolished last week. Malibu brew coffee is expected to come down soon. Ground breaking for La Plaza will be in March or April, if the weather cooperates.