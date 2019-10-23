Atascadero 10.23.2019

At last night’s Atascadero city council meeting, chamber president Emily Reneau named the winners of the chambers annual awards.

They include lifetime member Don Idler.

Business of the year is Z Villages.

Entrepreneur of the year is Colony Market.

Ambassador of the year is Erin McDaniel, Holiday Inn Express. Organization of the year is Parents for Joy.

Citizen of the Year is Terrie Bannish, who works for the city of Atascadero.

Those and other awards will be presented at the annual Atascadero chamber of commerce dinner at the Atascadero lake pavilion on January 25th.

The council also discussed mobile home rent stabilization. They heard testimony from owners of mobile homes, who are frustrated by their rent increasing. After lengthy discussion, mayor Heather Moreno formed an AD HOC committee to study the issue.