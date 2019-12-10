Atascadero 12.10.2019

Atascadero city council meets tonight at the historic rotunda. City manager Rochelle Rickard is expected to update the council on issues in the city. That includes the problem with transients in the downtown area, police chief Jerel Haley says things got worse when Paso Robles cleaned up the Salinas river bed.

Chief Haley says the community is working together to correct the problem. Unfortunately, the senior center was closed because a plethora of needles was discovered under the building.

The council may also get an update tonight on community cats. Assistant city manager Lara Christiansen is herding that cat problem

The program the city is implementing is trap, neuter and return. City manager Rickard may give an update on progress in dealing with the community cat issue.

The council will also discuss the Colony Park master site plan and a 4-unit development proposed for 7900 Curbaril avenue. The council will also discuss 2020 Community Development Block grant draft recommendations. How those funds will be distributed in the community.

You can hear the Atascadero city council meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:00 this evening.