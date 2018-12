This evening, the city of Atascadero will swear in a new mayor and two new city council members.

Heather Moreno will be sworn in as mayor this evening at the city hall rotunda. Heather Newsome and Susan Funk will also be sworn in as city council members.

The new council will then look at block grants for the city. That Atascadero city council meeting will take place at six this evening.

You can hear the meeting live here on am 1230 KPRL.