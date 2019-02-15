Atascadero 2.15.2019

If you’ve driven El Camino real near the Carlton hotel in downtown Atascadero, you’ve probably noticed the construction work on the freeway side of El Camino Real. That’s going to be the Colony Market and Deli.

It’s scheduled to open next month at the corner of El Camino Real and Traffic Way. Mike Zappas and his family bought the property about two years ago. Z villages, as their company is called, is developing the La Plaza mixed-use project along El Camino Real. Restaurants, retail and office space will go up on that stretch between the freeway and El Camino Real.