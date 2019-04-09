Atascadero 4.09.2019

This week, Atascadero has public hearings to ask residents for their take on plans to calm traffic in the downtown corridor. Terrie Bannish of the city of Atascadero also tells KPRL that there’s a big yard sale event Saturday to raise money for the new Joy Playground.

If you’d like to get in on the big city-wide yard sale event Saturday, the deadline is tomorrow. To get listed on the map, go to the Parents For Joy website if you’d like to sign up. The website is parentsforjoy.org.

$15 for a house, $40 for an organization. Again, the deadline to sign up is tomorrow.