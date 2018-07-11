Atascadero 7.10.2018

Tomorrow night, the city of Atascadero is holding a public forum, entitled…:The nuts and bolts of running for public office”. It’s Wednesday night at the Rotunda. The city clerk will explain the election process.

This year, Atascadero residents will elect a new city mayor and two council members and a city treasurer. Two local ballot measures are also on the ballot.

The window for registering to run for office in the November election is. …. July 16th to August 10th. That holds true for candidates in Atascadero, Paso Robles and for the Paso Robles school district board of trustees.