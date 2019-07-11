Atascadero All-Comers Meet 7.11.2019

At Atascadero high school athletic stadium yesterday, the first in a series of all comer track meets, Don Clickard tells KPRL this is the 21st year for the all comer’s meets at Atascadero high school. More than 150 athletes participated. Most were children from 3-8 years of age, but there were also high school, college and older athletes.

Roxanne Nolan competed in the pole vault. She won the junior college state championship in the pole vault. Next year, she will compete for Cal Poly.

Madeline Scovil of Arroyo Grande high school also competed in the pole vault. She won the 100 meters for high school runners. The all-comer meets are each Wednesday at six at Atascadero high school.