Atascadero Announces New Director at Charles Paddock Zoo 6.04.2024

The city of Atascadero has announced that a new director for the Charles Paddock Zoo has been appointed.

Dr. Cynthia Stringfield will succeed previous zoo director Alan Baker, who retired in April 2024 after nearly 23 years of dedicated service. Dr. Stringfield will assume leadership of the zoo on July 1, 2024. She is leaving her post as senior vice-president of animal health, conservation, and education at Zootampa.

She has previously served as a tenured professor and department chair at Moorpark college, leading education programs in future animal care professionals for 15 years.