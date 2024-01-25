Atascadero Announces Qualification Requests For Centennial Plaza Lots 01.25.2024

The city of Atascadero announced they are seeking to incentivize the development of vacant lots at Centennial Plaza.

Request for qualifications for the lots at 5901 East Mall are now available, and the city is eagerly inviting developers to submit qualifications to purchase and develop the surplus land.

The lots are located on East Mall directly adjacent to historic city hall, a short distance from Atascadero creek, and adjacent to the sunken gardens. The city is primarily looking for restaurant and retail spaces to fill the vacant lot, and that this project “should embrace the unique location, respect adjacent historic features, and support the increase of downtown synergy into the future.”

Responses are due by March 1, 2024.