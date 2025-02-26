Atascadero Approves Consolidating Dial-A-Ride Services Into SLO RTA 2.26.2025

Similar to its sister cities such as Paso Robles and Morro Bay, Atascadero is now consolidating its Dial-A-Ride services into the San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority.

Staff reported the city’s services have faced increased cost and decreased usage over the past few years, as well as new requirements for federal and state reports and paperwork.

By merging with the RTA, many of these requirements can be offset, while providing benefits to customers of the Dial-A-Ride service.

The goal is to have the contract with RTA begin June 22, 2025, and will cost the city 650 thousand dollars for fiscal year 2025 – 26.

Council unanimously approved the recommendation to consolidate.