Atascadero Approves Opposition to Gov Accountability Act 03.13.2024

The Atascadero city council unanimously approved a resolution last night to oppose the “Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act.”

The initiative will appear on the November 2024 ballot, and seeks to change sections of California’s tax codes related to fees and passing local and state taxes. The initiative would tighten the restrictions for the cost and burden of proof for fees levied by local governments, as well as increasing the voter threshold required to pass state and local tax measures.

City staff requested that council approve a resolution that opposes this initiative, which passed 4 – 0. Mayor Heather Moreno was absent for the meeting.