Atascadero Armed Robber Arrested 05.19.2023

Atascadero police arrested a man accused of holding up the Circle K gas station early Wednesday morning.

The clerk says a man wearing a blonde curly wig came into the store just before six Wednesday morning.

He showed her a gun concealed in his waistband and demanded all the money from the cash drawer.

Using video and photo footage, police identified the robber as 21-year-old Anthony William Thomas, an Atascadero resident with numerous prior contacts with the police.

Police arrested Thomas and found the stolen cash stashed in a hole in the ground. Police say he admitted to the robbery.

He was booked into the county jail on a variety of charges, including, committing a crime while out on bail.