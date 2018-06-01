Atascadero Arrest 6.01.2018

A wanted man arrested after a foot pursuit through the Vons shopping center neighborhood in Atascadero yesterday afternoon.

The special enforcement team spotted a wanted man in the area and tried to contract him. He fled on foot, though a business and onto Santa Ysabel Avenue. Officers conducted an intensive search, and found the man in a garage in the 700 block of Santa Ysabel Avenue.

The man is identified as 37-year-old Justin Lee Ladd of Paso Robles.

He was arrested for two felony warrants and booked at the county jail.