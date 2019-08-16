Atascadero Cats 8.16.2019

Yesterday, Woods Humane Society in Atascadero hosted a community spay day.

They spayed and neutered about 94 community cats. A community cat is one which is not owned by anyone, but lives in a colony with other stray cats. Some call them “homeless cats.”

Those cats that got fixed were also “altered.” The vets remove a small portion of one ear in a process called ear tipping. That way people can identify community cats that have been spayed and neutered.

The intent of the community cat spay and neuter day is an effort to reduce stray cat overpopulation in San Luis Obispo county.