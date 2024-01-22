Atascadero Chamber Accepting Nominations For Annual Dinner 01.22.2024

The Atascadero chamber of commerce’s 101st Annual Awards Dinner and Gala will take place on Saturday, April 20th.

The event will be held at Rava Wines, and will begin with a cocktail hour, live music, a silent auction, dinner, the awards presentation, and a live auction.

The chamber is currently accepting nominations for its four annual awards: Citizen of the Year, Hispanic Business of the Year, Community Organization of the Year, and Woman of Influence. Nominations must be submitted by February 13th just before midnight.

Julie Matthew, VP of membership for the chamber of commerce says: “Your nomination will help us to find the people who have made Atascadero authentic.”