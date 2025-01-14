Atascadero Chamber Announces 3rd Annual Jr. CEO Program 1.14.2025

The Atascadero chamber of commerce will be launching its 3rd annual Jr. CEO program, starting in February.

The program offers five virtual workshops for elementary and junior high school students, offering them sessions to cover key topics in business fundamentals, marketing, money management, and customer service.

Workshops will be led by local business leaders in the community, and students will receive interactive workbooks to compliment each session. Tuition for the program is 25 dollars per student, and registration is open until February 25th, and is limited to 80 registrations.

You can go to: atascaderochamber.org to register.