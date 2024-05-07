Atascadero Chamber Announces New Wave of Small Business Grants 5.07.2024

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has announced a new line of grant opportunities that are available to small businesses in the community. These grants include:

A $10 thousand NAACP and Bacardi Backing The Bar grant.

$25 thousand restaurant grant for Asian & Pacific American heritage month.

$10 thousand for home services businesses under the Jobber grants.

Empow-her, a grant for woman-owned businesses needing early-stage business capital.

Amazon business small business grants for $25 thousand.

And up to $15 thousand for non-profits under the Dan Paul Foundation.

More information can be found at:

www.atascaderochamber.org/grant-opportunities