Atascadero Chamber Mixer 7.16.2021

Great weather yesterday afternoon for the first chamber mixer in Atascadero in over a year.

Atascadero Chamber of Commerce held its first mixer of 2021. Chamber CEO Josh Cross said the weather was perfect. “Yes, the weather is ideal. We’re honoring the seven new chamber members who joined during the pandemic. It’s great to finally hold a mixer.”

More than 150 chamber members and guests attended the mixer at the parking lot outside the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce office. Inside, Chamber Board Member Terrie Banish poured local wine, and Costco provided wraps.

A live DJ played music for the event which was held late Thursday.

The chamber generally holds a mixer every month, but suspended them during the pandemic.