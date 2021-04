Tickets are still available for the Atascadero chamber of commerce annual dinner tomorrow night. This is not at the Atascadero lake pavilion this year. It’s a virtual event, and you can buy tickets which include dinner at Don Q’s restaurant or the Guest House Grill.

Josh Cross is the president/CEO of the chamber of commerce. He says tickets for tomorrow night’s annual dinner and gala are still available. Go to atascaderochamber.org to get tickets.