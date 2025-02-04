Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Hosting State of the City Event 2.04.2025

The Atascadero chamber of commerce announced they will present the state of the city event Thursday, February 13th at the Colony Theater.

From 7:30 to 9:30 am, this annual event will reflect on Atascadero’s current challenges, progress, and vision for the future. Keynote speakers will be city mayor Charles Bourbeau, city manager Jim Lewis, community development manager Phil Dunsmore, Community Services Director Terrie Banish, and Zoo Director Dr. Cynthia Stringfield.

Topics will include economic development, tourism, marketing, recreation, developments at the Charles Paddock Zoo, and community initiatives. President and CEO of the Atascadero chamber of commerce, Josh Cross, will serve as the host. Breakfast and coffee will be provided.

The registration deadline for this event is February 12th; you can visit: atascaderochamber.org to register.