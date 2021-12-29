Atascadero Christmas Classic 12.29.2021

The Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Montclair in overtime (50-43) late Tuesday afternoon at the Atascadero Christmas Classic.

Earlier Tuesday, Hanford beat Paso Robles 70-31. The Bearcats fall to 1-13 for the season.

Templeton beat Orcutt Academy 66-38. The Eagles will play Paso Robles at 1:30 this afternoon.

The Greyhounds will play Arroyo Grande at three. The Greyhounds are 9-3. The Eagles are 6-7.

Today’s games will be the final round for the boys basketball tournament at Atascadero high school.