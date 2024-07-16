Atascadero Citizens Sales Tax Oversight Committee Meeting Thursday 7.16.2024

The Atascadero sales tax oversight committee will be holding its next meeting on Thursday, July 18th at 4 pm.

The meeting takes place at Atascadero city hall’s club room on the fourth floor. The sales tax oversight committee’s purpose is to review revenues and expenditures from local sales taxes to ensure their funds are being spent in accordance with community goals.

The meeting will include an oral presentation on the projects funded by sales tax measure F-14, as well as a presentation on the status of renewing F-14.

Measure F-14 is a half-cent sales tax passed in 2014, and has a sunset date on March 31, 2027.

The city of Atascadero has previously voted to move forward with attempting to renew F-14 by placing it on the November 2024 ballot.