Atascadero city council met last night at the rotunda.

City manager Rachelle Rickard talks about services available for Atascadero residents impacted by the recent storms and ensuing floodwaters.

For more information go to: readyslo.org. And that’s true wherever you live.

Today, the city of Atascadero is conducting an Open House to talk about the future of the city. The workshop runs from 3-7 today at the city hall lobby in the rotunda.