Atascadero City Council 03.15.2023

Although yesterday’s storm was the 11th in the series of atmospheric river events, it did not create the flooding some feared.

Becaue of the rainy, windy weather, Atascadero city council held an emergency virtual meeting. Because the weather was bad, they elected to hold it virtually, a Zoom meeting.

And that became an issue during discussion of the Barrel Creek Development. That’s a project designed for the west side of Atascadero near Del Rio road. About 20 people spoke on the issue, all but two were negative. But because power was out to parts of the city, the council decided to continue that discussion until everyone could participate.

