Atascadero City Council 09.27.2022

Atascadero city council meets tonight at the historic rotunda.

City manager Rachelle Rickard may talk about the return of Jerel Haley as interim police chief.

The council will also receive the June 2022 investment report from the city treasurer.

The council will discuss a three year contract with the county for animal control services. That will cost about $368 thousand dollars for the first year.

The council will also discuss a contract award for the North County Broadband Strategic Plan Project.

The meeting gets underway at 6:00 tonight at the historic rotunda. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:00.