Atascadero City Council 10.08.2019

Atascadero city council to receive a management report tonight on community cats. The report outlines how future adoption of a community cat program could reduce the amount paid to animal services.

The council will discuss the feline issue and provide direction to staff on options for the management of community cats in Atascadero.

The council will also proclaim this week as fire prevention week. And the council will make a proclamation celebrating Atascadero library’s 100-year anniversary.

The Atascadero city council meets at 6:00 this evening. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:05.