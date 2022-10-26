Atascadero City Council 10.26.2022

Atascadero city council welcomes former police chief Jerel Haley back to the rotunda at last night’s meeting.

Mayor Heather Moreno presiding at last night’s city council meeting. She welcomed Haley back, and interim chief Haley said it was great to be back.

Haley retired, but was brought back to serve after the city terminated the contract for chief Robert Masterson. City manager Rachelle Rickard says the city’s financial position is improving. The Fitch rating going from a Double A rating to a Double A Plus.

Atascadero city manager Rachelle Rickard is a certified public accountant. Mayor Heather Moreno is also a CPA.