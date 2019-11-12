Atascadero City Council 11.12.2019

Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda.

The council will get a management report on the new animal shelter services agreement. Assistant city manager Lara Christianson says community cats are getting expensive.

The proposed changes to the agreement with the county animal shelter will cost the city an additional $166 thousand dollars a year.

That Atascadero city council meeting gets underway at six this evening at the rotunda. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:00 this evening.