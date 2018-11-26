Atascadero City Council 11.26.2018

The Atascadero city council meets tomorrow night at the rotunda.

The council will discuss using the armory as a warming shelter for transients. The council will also consider declaring a homeless shelter crisis in the city to qualify for HEAP money.

The county recently received just under five million dollars of HEAP money to distribute among local municipalities. That’s to provide shelters for transients and homeless. Additionally, Atascadero mayor Tom O’Malley will also talk about his experiences growing up in Atascadero.

The meeting gets underway at six tomorrow night at the rotunda. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL.