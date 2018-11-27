Atascadero City Council 11.27.2018

The Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda.

The council will discuss using the armory as a warming shelter for transients. The council will also consider declaring a homeless shelter crisis in the city to qualify for heap money. HEAP stands for Home Energy Assistance Program.

The county recently received just under five million dollars from HEAP to distribute among local municipalities to provide shelters for transients and homeless people.

The meeting gets underway at six tonight at the rotunda. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL.