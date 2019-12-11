Atascadero City Council 12.11.2019

Atascadero city council heard city manager Rochelle Rickard talk about the upcoming event Friday night in the downtown area.

Winter wonderland is this Friday in downtown Atascadero. 65 tons of snow to be brought in.

The council also heard from Karen McNamara, who is working with other residents to save the Printery and other historic buildings. The two-story Printery building is vacant, but locals are working to save it.

The building was built by EG Lewis and his followers more than 100 years ago.