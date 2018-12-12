Atascadero City Council 12.12.2018

Last night at the rotunda, a new mayor, two new city council members and a city treasurer sworn into office.

Heather Moreno sworn in as mayor. Heather Newsom and Susan Funk sworn in as council members. Jere Sibbach sworn in as city treasurer.

After the newly elected officers were sworn in, they honored the retiring mayor, Tom O’Malley. Supervisor Debbie Arnold had a proclamation from the county honoring Tom O’Malley. He also received one from the state legislature.

Mayor Tom O’Malley stepping down after decades as mayor and city councilman in the city of Atascadero.