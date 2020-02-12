Atascadero City Council 2.12.2020

The Atascadero city council received a report at Tuesday’s meeting from assistant city manager Terrie Banish about the marketing effort for 2019.

Banish talked about events which she and her staff planned and produced last year, and the impact on the community. She said Brew At The Zoo attracted over 700 people, and was a sell-out. Attendance at the Charles Paddock Zoo increased about 5% in 2019.

Banish said the Tamale Festival grew again in 2019. More than 45,000 tamales were sold, which is a 67% increase over 2018. She said the marketing department dramatically increased awareness about Atascadero, and that’s increased and lengthened visitor stays in the community.

In 2019, Banish and her staff hosted a group of travel writers from the United Kingdom on a familiarization trip. She said that trip is generating more stores and building more awareness about Atascadero.

Banish was recently selected Citizen of the Year by the Atascadero chamber of commerce for her work in promoting the city of Atascadero.

There were no public hearings at last night’s Atascadero city council meeting.