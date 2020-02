Atascadero is going to revisit traffic calming on El Camino Real. City manager Rachelle Rickard tells the city council at last night’s meeting there will be workshops in early March.

So those workshops will be coming up in two weeks in Atascadero.

Rachelle also reminded people at the meeting last night to remember First Friday, a monthly event in downtown Atascadero. The next First Friday is March 6th.