Atascadero City Council 3.12.2019

Tonight, the Atascadero city council will discuss applying for part of a $4.1 million dollar homeless grant which the county is receiving from the state to address homelessness.

Two weeks ago, Paso Robles city council applied for their part of the same grant. At their meeting tonight, Atascadero city council will discuss the Homeless Emergency Aid Program. That meeting gets underway at 6:00 tonight at the Atascadero rotunda, mayor Heather Moreno presiding.

You can hear the meeting live tonight here on KPRL beginning at 6:00